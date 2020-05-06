Kylie Jenner And Her Daughter Stormi Look Like Twins In An Adorable Throwback Picture

Kylie Jenner’s new throwback photo has taken the internet by storm. Recently, her old photo alongside Stormi Webster surfaced online. People cannot get enough of the duo’s similarities and how they look like twins. Posted on a fan page, the throwback photo is making rounds on social media. Read on to know more details about the whole story here:

Stormi Webster looks like her mother in a cute throwback photo

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster look quite cute and adorable in an old throwback photo. The side-by-side snap reveals that Stormi is her mother’s exact copy. In the picture, they are making the same adorable face and giving innocent expressions with their lips puckered in. According to a report, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star reposted the photo on her official social media account.

Besides their plump puckered lips, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster’s dark brown eyes are quite identical. Moreover, the duo is also sporting similar hairstyles. Jenner’s hair is tied back in two cute pigtails with a red ribbon bow. On the other side, Stormi sported one ponytail with a white ribbon. According to a report, the photo was taken during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi have not donned similar dresses in the photo. However, they look like twins. While Jenner has worn a blue and white checkered frock, Stormi is visibly rocking a cream-shaded top. Apart from the viral picture, the duo can be seen twinning on various occasions. Take a look at their quirky photos:

