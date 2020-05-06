Kylie Jenner Dons A Stunning Crop Top On Her New Tennis Court; See Pics

Kylie Jenner made her on-screen debut with the popular American TV reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The model even started her own TV reality show titled Life Of Kylie, which focuses on her daily life. Recently, Kylie Jenner hit a new tennis court at her new property in Chanel workout sets, and fans are gushing over Kylie Jenner's Instagram post. Check out the post shared by the star:

Kylie Jenner flaunts Chanel workout set

Kylie Jenner can be seen flaunting her toned body during her recent photoshoot. The 22-year-old makeup mogul recently had a photoshoot at her new property in Holmby Hills. The billionaire had a stunning photoshoot at a tennis court and the model can be seen flaunting her toned and curvaceous body in a head-to-toe Chanel outfit. What was even more interesting the way she completed her look; she completed her overall 'Chanel' looks with a Chanel tennis racket.

Check out the Instagram post below:

The Chanel workout set that she wore consisted of a tight black crop top and black joggers. The 22-year-old billionaire posted the photos on her Instagram feed on the 4th of May. The toned body she flaunted in Chanel outfits caught the attention of the audience. The TV reality show star captioned the stunning pictures with simply ''Hi'' along with a bunch of tennis ball and heart emojis.

Kylie Jenner recently celebrated her daughter's father's birthday, Travis Scott with a great bash at her home. Stormi's father even spent some quality with Stormi on his birthday. Kylie Jenner celebrated his birthday by sharing some adorable pictures of him on her Instagram feed.

