How Many After Credits Scenes Are There In 'Wonder Woman 1984'? Read All About It

Wonder Woman 1984 has hit the theatres and is also available to stream on HBO Max. The movie has got many positive reviews and many fans are calling the movie a great hit by DC Comics. Apart from the movie and the plot itself, the most important part of a superhero movie is its after-credit scene. Many die-hard fans of DC Comics and their movies hold on to their seats until the end of the movie to get a small titbit about something crucial to the movie or just a fun appearance. Read ahead to know all about the Wonder Woman 1984 after credits scene in the article below:

Also Read | Milind Soman's mother Usha has a 'Wonder Woman' message; Ankita shares video

How many after credits in Wonder Woman 1984?

As always, there is only one after credits scene in Wonder Woman 1984. The reason why the matter has become so confusing is that instead of keeping the after credits scene right in the end, the scene is the middle of the credits. So if fans streaming on HBO Max skip straight to the end they might not be able to see it but will have to go back a little.

Also Read | Much more questionable whether we will do it at all and how: Jenkins on 'Wonder Woman 3' future

What happened in the after credit scene?

For fans who haven't watched the movie yet or want to watch the movie, it's crucial to add that this is a huge spoiler. In the end credit scene of the film, fans see a woman walk out of a grocery store. As she is walking, a lighting pole breaks and is about to fall on the people walking by but they are saved by this mystery woman. The people then ask the lady what her name is as she is not Wonder Woman and she mentions her name is Asteria.

Also Read | Gal Gadot to keep a memorabilia from the sets of 'Wonder Woman 1984'; See post

Fans who have watched the movie will remember that the name Asteria belongs to one of the women of Diana's homeland. The armour that Diana also sports in the fight scene belongs to Asteria, who Daina had mentioned was a great warrior of her land. Many fans were expecting Asteria to be shown in the movie as well.

Also Read | Greater values make a hero, not strength: 'Wonder Woman 1984' director Patty Jenkins

Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984

Another dynamic inclusion in the film was of Cheetah, who was played by Kristen Wigg and was the main villain in the movie. Many fans commended her acting in the film and mentioned that she really gave Wonder Woman strong competition in the film. Kristen Wigg is a famous SNL comic and an actor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.