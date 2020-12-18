Gal Gadot To Keep A Memorabilia From The Sets Of 'Wonder Woman 1984'; See Post

Gal Gadot took to Instagram in order to share a picture of movie memorabilia that she is keeping with herself. The memorabilia in question is the golden-plated helmet that the audience will see Gadot wearing in her yet-to-be-released superhero presentation, Wonder Woman 1984.

In the upcoming sequel to the story of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, the Keeping Up With The Joneses star will be seen wearing the intricately designed helmet as a part of an all-golden ensemble suit that is dubbed as the Golden Eagle Armor. The all golden armor will presumably come in handy for Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, who will be seen in a battle of wits and might against Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in the Patty Jenkins directorial.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 memorabilia post:

As one can see in the image above, through the image, Gadot could be seen communicating that she is not one of memorabilia, but the above one from Wonder Woman 1984 has a special place in her heart. One can also see that the actor is trying to communicate that the headgear is a visual representation of courage, legacy and strength for her.

About Wonder Woman 1984:

In the latest addition to the list of Gal Gadot's movies, one will get to see the part-goddess of a superhero reunite with the presumed dead love of her life, Steve Trevour (Played by Chris Pine). One of the main antagonists of the Patty Jenkins-helmed superhero epic will be Maxwell Lord, a business magnate who, as per comics, possesses the abilities of telepathic persuasion. In Wonder Woman 1984, Maxwell Lord will be played by The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal.

Similar to the last outing, the film will have antagonists from two different categories; One will be a human antagonist who has nefarious plans for the world, while the other will indulge in a battle of arms with the Themescaryian princess solely because it's personal. In Wonder Woman 1984, Kristen Wiig's Cheetah will be seen attempting to settle scores with her friend-turned-foe.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer:

