All The 'Batman' Movies To Watch Before Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' Releases

Robert Pattinson's Batman was under works before the pandemic started. Recently, it was reported that the shooting of the remaining part of the film will be starting in September of 2020. There is a lot of time before Robert Pattinson's Batman hits the screen and during this time, fans can watch several other Batman movies. Here are a few different ways in which fans can watch all the Batman movies before you watch Robert Pattinson's Batman releases.

Watching Batman movies in release date order

Batman (1943)

Batman and Robin (1949)

Batman: The Movie (1966)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Justice League (2017)

Joker (2019)

The Batman (2021)

Watching Batman movies in chronological order

The Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher era

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman & Robin (1997)

The Dark Knight trilogy

Batman Begins (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

DC Extended Universe

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Justice League (2017)

Batman reboot (Robert Pattinson)

The Batman (2021)

Watching Batman movies according to their IMDb rankings

The Dark Knight – 9.0

Joker – 8.6

The Dark Knight Rises – 8.4

Batman Begins – 8.2

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm – 7.8

Batman – 7.5

The Lego Batman Movie – 7.3

Batman Returns – 7.0

Batman: The Movie – 6.5

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 6.5

Batman (1943) – 6.4

Justice League – 6.4

Batman and Robin (1949) – 6.1

Suicide Squad – 6.0

Batman Forever – 5.4

Batman & Robin (1997) – 3.7

Here is a list of Batman Animated Series you can watch

Batman and Mr Freeze: SubZero (1998)

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman (2003)

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000)

The Batman

The Batman vs Dracula (2005)

DC Universe Animated Original Movies

Justice League: The New Frontier (2008)

Batman: Gotham Knight (2008)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths (2010)

Batman: Under the Red Hood (2010)

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse (2010)

Batman: Year One (2011)

Justice League: Doom (2012)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 (2012)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 (2013)

Justice League: Paradox (2013)

Justice League: War (2014)

Son of Batman (2014)

Batman: Assault on Arkham (2014)

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015)

Batman vs Robin (2015)

Justice League: Gods and Monsters (2015)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)

Justice League vs The Fatal Five (2019)

Batman: Hush (2019)

Batman 66

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (2016)

Batman vs Two-Face (2017)

Japanese-made movie

Batman Ninja (2018)

Cartoon spin-offs

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2018)

Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2019)

