Peter Sarsgaard Opens Up About The Tone Of Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'

The Batman has been making noise for quite some time now for a lot of reasons. When the lead was announced as Robert Pattinson, fans of the iconic titular character had mixed feelings. Later, the cast and the characters of the film were announced and fans loved the cast choices.

Pattinson will be playing Batman, Colin Farrell will be seen as Oswald Cobblepot, Zoë Kravitz will be seen as Selina Kyle, and Peter Sarsgaard will play the character of Gil Colson, a Gotham City District Attorney. Rumours suggest that Sarsgaard will be the alter-ego of one of the toughest Batman villains, Two-Face. He was recently seen talking about the film that is slated to be released in 2021. Read on to know more about what Sarsgaard has to say about his character and the film.

READ |Justin Bieber Left His Ladylove Hailey Baldwin Alone At Vanity Fair Party For THIS Reason

'The Batman will be Raw', says Sarsgaard

Peter Sarsgaard was recently seen on a podcast where he was seen talking about his character in The Batman, and the film itself. When he was asked about the rumours regarding the character of Two-Face, and Reeves’ direction, Sarsgaard said that he has seen such projects in the past, and knows that it can or not go well. So naturally, he said, it feels good to know that you are working with someone who is utterly in control, and described Matt Reeves as a creative CEO.

READ |Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Update February 12: The Dark One Appears

Sarsgaard, talking about himself, stated that he is the kind of person where he cannot be held responsible for what he first said to you. Talking about the film he stated that the film will have a mood of the alternate genre band Pixies, and it will have the raw power of Pixies. He went on to say that everyone loves Pixies no matter what kind of music they are into, and sang a line from one of the Pixies songs I’ve got a broken face. This, fans feel, can be a clear reference to the character of Two-Face. Fans are highly excited for the 2021 release date of The Batman, and it has gone on to become one of the most anticipated DC movies.

READ |Justin Bieber's Songs That Talk About Heartbreak And Unrequited Love

READ | Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Delayed Their Wedding Ceremony For THIS Reason



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.