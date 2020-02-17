Post Robert Pattinson's Batman Suit Reveal; Here Are The Top Bat-suits Ever

Robert Pattinson has donned the suit of the cape crusader and is now all set to play the character of Batman on the big screen. Recently, the first look of the Bat-suit from the upcoming DC film was revealed, and it took the internet by the storm. The Bat-suit received mixed reviews from the fans of the 'smartest detective ever'. Read more to know about various Bat-suits that have appeared on the television and big-screens and other mediums throughout the years:

READ | James Corden, Rebel Wilson Ruffle Feathers With Their 'Cats' Gag At Oscars 2020, Know Why

The Flashpoint Batsuit

While trying to prevent the murder of his mother, Barry Allen, aka The Flash, travel’s back to the past. This messes up the current timeline, and give the viewers one of the best possible timelines. In this altered reality, the fate of the Wayne family is also changed, and instead of the Martha and Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne dies in the alley. This turns Thomas into the Batman of that reality, while Marta Wayne becomes the Joker. It also brings one of the top Bat-suits ever. It has talon-like shoulder guards and red eyes and is heavily imbued with the technology.

READ | Peter Sarsgaard Opens Up About The Tone Of Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'

The Ben Affleck Bat-suit

In the 2016 DC film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Affleck was the one to play the role of the Batman. His Bat-suit from the film is arguably one of the best bat-suits ever. In this reality, Bat has matured throughout the years and has seen a lot, including the death of that reality’s Robin. This turned him into a very tough version of Batman, which reflects from his suit. It has a beautiful design and has weapons strong enough to take even the Man of Steel down.

READ | Robert Pattinson Talks About His Most Common Movie Trope, And It's Quite Hilarious

White Lantern Bat-Suit

In an issue of the DC comics, Batman was seen wearing the white lantern ring, which has the life force imbued in its design. It gave him an iconic Bat-suit, which was very different from its predecessors. The suit is an all-white one with the symbol of the Bat being replaced by the symbol of the White Lantern Corps. While wearing this suit, and the power ring, Batman has the ability to grant life. It is one of the most adored and over-power suits of the Bat of the Gotham.

READ | Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Go Out For Dinner Together, Spark Dating Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.