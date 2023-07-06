How Tom Cruise And Team Crashed A Train Off A Cliff For Mission Impossible Stunt

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will feature Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt who will embark on a deadly mission to save humanity. This upcoming spy thriller series is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie. Recently, the makers have released behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of the film wherein fans saw a glimpse of some spine-chilling action sequences.

3 things you need to know

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment of the film franchise.

The film starring Tom Cruise will release in theatres on July 12.

Mission Impossible is based on a TV show of the same name by Bruce Geller.

BTS video shows Tom Cruise pulling off a train stunt

Ahead of the release of the film. Tom Cruise shared a BTS video from the sets of Mission Impossible where fans saw how the actor performs daring stunts all by himself. One of the stunts in the clip showcased him getting into a knife fight with the villain of the film, Esai Morales. They were seen fighting atop the train storming through the valley at top speed.

This train sequence was tricky, but the outcome made it all worth it. I can't wait for everyone to see it come to life! pic.twitter.com/z067kFLIku — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 5, 2023

The video also featured cameras strapped onto the locomotive with Tom Cruise dangling from them. The director of the film Christopher McQuarrie revealed that the train was specially built just so the actors could destroy it during the fight sequence. He said, "No one else in the world is doing this level of practical filmmaking and it may never be done again." Following the roof-top stunts, the team had to face several challenges to execute the cliff-drop scene before the locomotive went crashing at high speed.

Why does Tom Cruise perform his own stunts?

During an interview with Graham Norton, Tom Cruise was asked why he insists on performing stunts all by himself rather than seeking help from a stunt double. Responding to the question, he said that he spent his childhood doing "flips off the house into the snow." He even loved racing bicycles, motorcycles, and even found joy in climbing as these things got his blood pumping. This is the reason why he shows utmost determination in performing his stunts.