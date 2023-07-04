Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Director Says 'there Are No Limits With Tom Cruise'

Tom Cruise is returning to the silver screen with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. In the runup to the film's release, director Christopher McQuarrie has opened up on Cruise's commitment to doing his own stunts. He further revealed how the 'stunt' in question was really a game, considered to be one of the most dangerous in the world.

3 things you need to know

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One marks the seventh installment in the commercially successful Mission Impossible franchise.

Tom Cruise's last theatrical release was Top Gun: Maverick. It earned over USD 1 billion at the box office.

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will be releasing on July 12.

Christopher McQuarrie reacts to Tom Cruise's death-defying stunts

Commenting on how the Mission Impossible franchise has always upped the thrill with each installment, McQuarrie shared how the brief was no different for Dead Reckoning. The director revealed that Cruise was adamant on performing one of the most dangerous sports in the world - speed-flying - himself.

(Tom Cruise in a still from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One | Image: Paramount Pictures/YouTube)



McQuarrie explained how speed-flying may look similar to skydiving but is in fact very different. While skydiving is "predictable" as per the director, speed-flying was described by him as "unpredictable". McQuarrie further added, "There are no limits with Cruise."

Tom Cruise reveals his love for stunts dates back to his childhood



Mission Impossible 7 will reportedly feature one of the most dangerous stunts Tom Cruise has performed on screen till date. The actor performed 500 skydives and 13000 motocross jumps in preparation for the same. During a recent interview, the actor revealed how he would build his own setups to perform tricks with his cycle and would often get hurt in the process. Cruise asserted, however, that this is what formed the foundation for his love for performing stunts. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will release theatrically on July 12.