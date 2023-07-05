Oppenheimer Vs Barbie: Tom Cruise Reveals Which Film He Will Watch First

Oppenheimer and Barbie are gearing up for what is arguably one of the biggest clashes in recent Hollywood history. Come July 21, it will be Christopher Nolan versus Greta Gerwig at the global box office. Amid the simmering clash-to-be, Tom Cruise has revealed his pick between the two big banner releases.

Christopher Nolan's biographical feature documentary Oppenheimer is a thrilling profile of the 'father of the atomic bomb' J Robert Oppenheimer.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is a pop-hued dystopian take on the dreamland versus reality trope with Margot Robbie leading the charge.

Separately, Tom Cruise will be returning to the cinemas this year with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh installment in the Mission Impossible franchise.

Oppenheimer vs Barbie: Tom Cruise weighs in

In an interview with a leading international publication, the actor opened up about which film he will be watching first. Cruise had previously revealed how he loves the opportunity to watch a good double feature and Oppenheimer and Barbie are offering just that. Cruise will allegedly watch both films on the opening weekend itself - but he will be opting for the Nolan directorial first.

While the actor plans on catching Oppenheimer on release day itself, he shared how Barbie is going to be his very next watch the following day. He said, "I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend. Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday."

The Top Gun actor has also previously promoted the July 21 double feature release on his social media handles.

Tom Cruise promotes Oppenheimer and Barbie

Tom Cruise recently took to his social media handle to promote both the films. The actor posed along with Mission Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie, in front of the posters for both Oppenheimer and Barbie, with each a ticket in hand. His tongue-in-cheek caption read how "It doesn't get more explosive (or more pink)" than the double feature clash all geared up for July 21.