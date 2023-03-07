How Venkatesh Maha's Critique Of Yash's KGF 2 Gave Filmmaker Spotlight Overnight

Telugu director Venkatesh Maha of C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya became an overnight sensation after he shared his opinion of Yash's KGF2 character 'Rocky Bhai.' The director shared his views in an unparliamentary fashion at a recent interview with popular Telugu directors. The filmmaker was then targeted by many of the KGF star's fans. This led to Venkatesh Maha sharing an apology video, however, he cleared that he was apologetic about his choice of words but wouldn't take back his opinion.

Regret Over Choice of Words not Opinions

Venkatesh Maha took to Twitter to upload his video apology in which he highlighted his understanding of the fact that his opinions on K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022) are rather unpopular but they are opinions nonetheless. The original video loosely translates to how his choice of words could have been better, and he is regretful about the same but will not take back his opinion.

He also shared his beliefs on how the vast variety of films being made deserves equal love from the audience. He, however, expressed his thoughts on how his comments towards a fictional character have been taken seriously enough by the audience to brutally troll him, a real person.

Earlier Clarifications

Earlier, Venkatesh Maha had also taken to Twitter to pen a note, requesting the audience to not take the viral clip out of context and additionally to not target the other directors involved in the interview.

He wrote: "I empathize with the emotion of all the fans in everything that happened over last 24 hours. There's a lot of discussion happened in that panel and the 2 mins your are watching is a clip out of the context. It makes me sad that along with me my fellow filmmakers in the panel are also getting trolled."

"I don't want any one of them to take a hit for my opinion. They are some of the most respected directors in Telugu film industry, and I humbly request you all to protect that."

K.G.F: Chapter 2, the worthy sequel to its predecessor of the same name boasts of a cult following among the Indian masses. The total box office collections, reportedly being upwards of ₹1200 crores, especially in a year when box offices were running high and dry, has further elevated the franchise's prestige for audiences.

The film also catapulted Kannada actor Yash (originally Naveen Kumar Gowda) into pan-India stardom.