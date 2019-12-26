'Baahubali' Producers Announce Next Project After Much-anticipation, Netizens React

The producers of the Baahubali franchise have announced their next project which will be directed by Venkatesh Maha. The film is the official remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram. The director of the film gained popularity after his Telugu film C/O Kancharapalem. “We are happy to announce our collaboration with director @mahaisnotanoun for our film #UmaMaheshwaraUgraRoopasya in collaboration with Mahayana Motion Pictures...@ActorSatyadev is the lead,” read a tweet from the production house.

Producers make the announcement:

After the film was announced, fans and netizens couldn't contain their excitement and tweeted about it. One such person was a producer who tweeted, “The question that I have been asked most, other than “why Kattappa killed Baahubali?” has been “what’s your next movie after Baahubali?”. Today, I have an answer. Excited to announce our next project.”

The question that I have been asked most, other than "Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?" has been "What's your next movie after Baahubali?" Today, I have an answer .. excited to announce our next project shortly .. !! 🙂 — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 25, 2019

The 58-second-teaser released introduces the viewer to the proprietor of Komali Photo Studio from Araku Valley named Uma Maheshwara Rao who swears that he will not wear slippers till he takes revenge from the person who slapped him. Reportedly, the film has already been shot and is all set to release on April 17, 2020. It stars South Indian actors in the likes of Naresh, Suhas, Ramprasad and K Raghavan in pivotal roles

For those unaware, the film was previously remade by Priyadarshan as Nimir in Tamil. And, unlike the Malayalam version, the Tamil version did not well at the ticketing counters and thus tanked at the Box Office.

