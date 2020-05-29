Hugh Jackman Never Put On Wolverine Custome Even Off-camera, Says Logan Director

Logan stars Hugh Jackman in the titular character as he bid farewell to his 17-year long portrayal of the Wolverine. Even after playing the character for a lengthy period, he was not seen wearing a comic accurate Wolverine suit on screen. Now director James Mangold thinks that the next adaptation of the character could wear it. Read to know more.

Hugh Jackman never wore Wolverine suit

Director James Mangold recently held a watch party of Logan. During it, a user asked the filmmaker if Hugh Jackman ever wore the Wolverine mask on, even if it is off-camera. He gave an example of Benedict Cumberbatch who was seen wearing an Iron Man suit during the filming of Avengers: Endgame.

James Mangold replied that Hugh Jackman never put the suit on. He mentioned that they never made a version of the outfit. The filmmaker stated that according to his understanding, Jackman’s Logan would never wear a self-promoting costume. However, Mangold noted that the next version of Wolverine could possibly appear in the suit. Take a look at his tweet.

Sorry. He never put it on. We never even made a version of the outfit. Everything about his character as I understand it, would keep him from donning a self promoting "uniform". I'm sure the next incarnation of the Wolverine will go there. https://t.co/FU7FrYQS6S — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 28, 2020

Although Hugh Jackman never wore a comic-accurate Wolverine suit, the costume has appeared in the final scene of the Unleash Edition of James Mangold’s The Wolverine (2013). In it, Logan was on a plane and a bag is given to him. As he opens it, the yellow and black suit appears. But the scene did not make it to the theatrical release, instead was put in an ultimate edition of the movie.

In 2017, James Mangold explained why his take on Wolverine would never sport that suit. He said that he always feels a certain contingent of fans are yearning for it. He mentioned that he is ready to take the heat if people criticise the suit. But being a writer for these movies as well, he can never get past that fact that Logan is the least narcissistic of all the superheroes. Any kind he can think of - Marvel, DC or anywhere else. He questioned, who puts a special branded outfit on when they do good deeds? And why?

Mangold added that the only reason you wear it is so you can have some sort of trademarked claim and get credit for what you did. The filmmaker stated that nothing seems less Wolverine-like than the desire to put on a trademarked outfit, particularly canary yellow. It is kind of prance about doing good deeds and have people go, "Oh my God! It's The Wolverine!" At least the Wolverine, as he sees him, would not wear it which is a real struggle for him and always has been. He somehow feels that if somehow they ever put Hugh Jackman into one of those outfits, people would not be happy. Essentially, it is something that lives on the page and he is not sure could live anywhere else.

