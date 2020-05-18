Hugh Jackman Says That He Would Not Be "very Good In A Scandal"

Hugh Jackman has donned many roles over his two-decades-long career and received praises for his performances. Being from entertainment industry, stars get stuck in various scandals, but Jackman has not grabbed many scandalous headlines over the years. The actor, who recently played a con man, stated that he would lose his calm if he gets in a scandal. Read to know more.

Huge Jackman says he won’t be good with scandal.

In an interview with a news agency, Hugh Jackman revealed that he thinks he would not be ideal at handling the pressure if he gets involved in a scandalous situation. The Logan star said that he does not think he would be very good with a scandal. He thinks that if he did get into trouble, he would not have a cool head about it. He stated that he does not get hassled a lot by paparazzi, and certainly does not live behind a big, high wall in a secluded way. The actor mentioned that he just never had the issues that a lot of very famous people face.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee-Furness exchanged vows in April 1966. The couple has adopted two children, Oscar and Ava. Being married for a long time, he disclosed that the key for a happy wedding is “making time for each other.” The Logan star said that they are always learning and humans change so you have to, even though someone been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time. He is very always reeling in how funny and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets.

Hugh Jackman revealed about the pack he made with Deborra-Lee-Furness. He said that before they had kids, Deb made a pretty simple but powerful choice to look each other in the eye at every crossroads in life. Jackman stated that those crossroads are sometimes big, sometimes they are small, sometimes you do not even realise they are crossroads until you look back. But at those moments, he said that they had ask each other, 'Is this good or bad for our marriage?' Or, now that we've got kids, 'Is this good or bad for our family?'

Hugh Jackman last appeared in Bad Education (2020) along with Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan, Alex Wolff, Rafael Casal, Stephen Spinella, Annaleigh Ashford and Ray Romano. Directed by Cory Finley, it was a black comedy-drama. The film earned good reviews from the audiences as well as the critics.

