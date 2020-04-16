Mark Ruffalo Talks About Hulk In 'She-Hulk' Series And A Crossover With Wolverine

Mark Ruffalo has been playing the role of Bruce Banner / the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), since 2012 with The Avengers. Now after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), he is one of the few original Avengers members to still be alive in the MCU. Now in an interview, Mark Ruffalo talked about appearing in She-Hulk and his views on a team-up with Wolverine. Read to know more.

Mark Ruffalo about She-Hulk and Wolverine

Mark Ruffalo opened up about his future as the Hulk in the MCU in an interview and said that it could be in She-Hulk series. He said that there is some talk of having Bruce Banner / Hulk showing up in the Disney+ series, She-Hulk. Ruffalo stated that if they come up with something good, that would be really interesting.

She-Hulk series is said to revolve around Bruce Banner’s cousin, who gains superpowers after receiving a blood transfer from him. Marvel Studios confirmed in 2019 that the series centring around Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk is under development. Jessica Gao has been confirmed as the head writer of the series.

Mark Ruffalo has once again expressed his desire to have a Hulk crossover with Wolverine. As X-Men is now part of Marvel Studios after Disney bought Fox, fans are waiting to see them in the MCU. Ruffalo said that maybe Hulk and Wolverine could hook up.

In an earlier interview, he said that he loves Hugh Jackman, it would be cool to do something with him if he is up to doing it. He mentioned that Jackman has always teased that Hulk versus Wolverine would be pretty fun. Although Hugh Jackman has bid farewell to Wolverine in Logan, he might return if it is in the MCU, as he too has expressed his interest of a crossover.

Mark Ruffalo has appeared as Bruce Banner / Hulk in five films in the MCU. This includes The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). However, he still to have a stand-alone film like his co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

