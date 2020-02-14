Hugh Jackman Meeting A Wolverine Fan Is The Best Thing You Will See Today; Watch Video

Hugh Jackman is currently busy touring for his The Man, The Music, The Show tour. Judging from the crowd at the concerts, fans seem to be pretty excited about this. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Wolverine or Logan from the X-Men series. In his recent concert, Jackman went full-on berserk Wolverine mode for a fan and that moment was perfectly captured on video.

During one of his concerts for his touring show last fall, Hugh decided to turn into Wolverine for a fan named Taylor Van Engen. Following the conclusion of his tap set, Hugh Jackman approached Engen who was standing right by the stage and struck into a series of poses as his character. The actor even took Taylor's phone to capture his reaction at different points.

Hugh Jackman meeting a Wolverine fan is the best thing you will see today pic.twitter.com/BI66qfWkvb — Film Feed (@FiImFeed) February 13, 2020

Jackman played the adamantium-clawed mutant for seventeen years before giving his final performance in James Mangold's 2017 film, Logan. In addition to being a commercial success at the Box Office, the film also received a nod in Oscars for its Screenplay. The film seemed like the perfect capstone to Wolverine and sent out his character on a much-deserved high note.

Hugh Jackman has always been publicly grateful for his fans for supporting him, be it for his character Wolverine or for any other films. This video is just more proof of the star's willingness to show his appreciation for his fans at any moment. He has also set the Guinness World Record for his run as the character. With the video, it is clear that Jackman loves being Wolverine and fans love him for it. It seems like it will be very difficult for another actor to replace him post his retirement as his X-Men character.

