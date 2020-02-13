TBT To The Time When Priyanka Chopra Mesmerized 'The Wolverine' Star Hugh Jackman

Priyanka Chopra, the Desi Girl of the Hindi film industry, has become a celebrated female actor across the globe. From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has been seen in many appealing movies and TV shows that were loved by the audience massively. Priyanka was last seen in a family drama movie, The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. Although the movie was not a good commercial hit, it was widely appreciated by fans and critics.

When Hugh Jackman was mesmerised by Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gained many admirers after the success of her international TV series, Quantico where she played the role of a Cop. Later, she appeared in a movie Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson. While she was heading ahead in her career, there was a time where international celebrity Hugh Jackman, who is known for playing the iconic character of The Wolverine, was caught looking at her with admiration.

Priyanka Chopra attended the Golden Heart Awards in New York in 2018. After the awards ceremony was over, a picture of Hugh Jackman looking at Pee Cee went viral. Priyanka's vast fandom started saying that the Wolverine was mesmerized by the Desi Girl.

Apart from this news, one more sensational news of Priyanka and Nick Jonas had the spotlight during the year 2018 where fans were talking about how much they want them to tie the knot. She fulfilled the wishes of her fans and now both the stars Nick Jonas and Mrs Jonas are happily married. Recently, the couple dropped a classy and cute picture together which is maker their fans go "Gaga" over their love for each other.

