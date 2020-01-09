Hugh Jackman's Best Movies To Watch If You Are A Fan Of The Wolverine Actor

Hugh Jackman has been a part of the entertainment industry since the year 1994. The actor first appeared in a TV show named Law of the Land. Hugh's movie debut was Paperback Hero, which was released in the year 1999. Since then, he has become one of the most prominent members of the Hollywood film industry.

Here is a list of movies to watch of Hugh Jackman

The Prestige

The movie The Prestige was released in the year 2006. It starred Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Piper Perabo, Rebecca Hall, and Scarlett Johansson. The movie was directed by Christopher Nolan. It traces the story of two magicians who get into a battle against each other to make an ultimate illusion.

Prisoners

Prisoners was a movie by Denis Villeneuve. The movie was released in the year 2013. The movie starred Jackman alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, and Melissa Leo. Jackman plays the role of Keller Dover, who takes matters in his own hands after his daughter goes missing.

X-Men: Days of Future Past

The movie X-Men: Days of Future Past was released in the year 2014. The movie was directed by Bryan Singer and had a huge star cast. The James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, Nicholas Hoult, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, and Peter Dinklage. Hugh Jackman plays the role of Wolverine in the movie. The X-Men plan to change history so that their future gets saved.

The Wolverine

The movie The Wolverine stars Hugh Jackman, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Svetlana Khodchenkova. The movie was released in the year 2013. It was directed by James Mangold. This is one of Hugh Jackman's most famous roles.

Image Courtesy: Hugh Jackman's Instagram

