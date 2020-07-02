Hugh Jackman Urges Everyone To Wear A Mask Sharing A Quirky Pic; See Here

Hugh Jackman is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. He recently took to his social media handle to share a quirky precautionary measure during these tough times. The actor took to his Instagram handle to a quirky pic along with a note about the same.

In the picture, one can notice an artwork of the actor’s character from the film “Wolverine”. But seems like there is a twist to it. His character on the wall can be seen wearing a mask and it is also written saying “wear a mask”. Along with sharing this quirky picture, he also wrote, “Exhibit A. Even Wolverine has to adapt his mask - to wearing a proper one.” Check out the post below.

The post went on to receive several likes and comments. Fans cannot agree enough on seeing this post and they flooded the comment sections with several notes and messages. One of the users wrote, “Unless you have Wolverine’s enhanced healing abilities KEEP WEARING THE MASKS EVERYONE”. While the other one wrote, “Absolutely. We all need to adapt right now and wearing a mask is not that difficult an adaptation in our lives compared to other things right now. Protect yourself and protect others, then we can all get through this together. Thank you for sharing. Stay safe”. Take a look at a few more tweets below.

The wearing of a mask in public areas is just one of the precautions suggested by the World Health Organization to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Other safety precautions listed on the WHO website include frequent hand-washing, social distancing, and only leaving home when necessary.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Cory Finley’s Bad Education alongside Ray Romano and Welker White in pivotal roles. The film revolved around a beloved superintendent of New York's Roslyn School District, and his staff, friends, and relatives, are the prime suspects in the unfolding of America's single largest public school misappropriation scandal. Jackman will next be seen in Lisa Joy’s Reminiscence. The movie will also star Rebecca Ferguson in a lead role. The film is expected to hit the silver screen in 2021.

