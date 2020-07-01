Hugh Jackman On Filming 'Logan' Climax Scene: "A Luxury I'll Never Forget"

Hugh Jackman is well-known for portraying Logan / Wolverine in the X-Men films. He played the superhero for around 17 years and garnered appreciation for his performances. The actor bade farewell to the mutant in 2017 released Logan directed by James Mangold. Now Jackman recently expressed his emotions on filming the final scene of the movie. Read to know more.

Hugh Jackman on filming Logan death scene

In a conversation with Anne Hathaway via a news portal, Hugh Jackman talked about bidding adieu to Wolverine and how they shot the final scene in Logan. He said that there were so many crossovers by the end because he has played Wolverine for so long. The actor mentioned that he knew Logan would be his last movie as the mutant even before they wrote it and he made that decision. Jackman stated that there was a weight of expectation which he had been carrying. The Prisoners star explained that he was super invested in the movie. He mentioned that he was working with a director with whom he has worked with three times before, whom he “trust implicitly”, Jim Mangold.

Hugh Jackman also recalled the time when when they shot the final scene in Logan. He said they were shooting it in very high altitude, but they had to shut down due to thunderstorms. He recalled that James Mangold said to the team that they cannot do the big stunt scene. But they are just going to the death scene and it stunted Jackman. The filmmaker told the actor that he is just going to have him and Dafne Keen and if he could just do the final scene. Jackman agreed to do it and mentioned that he knew that was best for him.

Hugh Jackman added that they reached the shooting location of the climax scene. He mentioned that Dafnee Keen, who plays Laura / X-23, was 11-year-old and she was fantastic. He recalled that James Mangold shot Dafne’s scene in two takes and stopped filming saying that they would do another cut with Jackman. When the actor questioned the filmmaker if he is he sure, Mangold said that they should just stop the clocks and not worry about everything. The director stated that it is the end of “19 years” and they should sit on it for half an hour. Hugh Jackman explained that he was aware of everything connected to the scene. He stated that Mangold just allowed him to be in the character for a moment, not just as an actor but as himself, in order to remember that moment. The actor noted that it was a “luxury” that he will never forget.

