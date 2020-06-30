Anne Hathaway Remembers When Hugh Jackman Made Her Believe That Hosting Oscars Was Easy

Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman joined a virtual Les Miserables reunion for a show, which featured the actors sharing their experiences about working with each other in the movie. During the virtual sit-down, Anne Hathaway jokingly aimed a jibe at Hugh Jackman for making her believe that hosting the Oscars would be easy. Speaking about the same, Anne Hathaway continued that Hugh did an amazing job and was very chill at rehearsals.

Also Read | Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, And Cate Blanchett To Star In 'Armageddon Time'?

Hathaway revealed that Hugh just made everything seem like it was so much fun and when the Academy approached her to host the event, Anne mentioned that her benchmark was Hugh. Anne slammed Hugh for setting her up in jest. Reminiscing the time when he met Anne backstage before hosting the show, Hugh Jackman remarked that Anne was showing her costumes and was having a great time. Speaking about Les Miserables, the two stars remembered the time when Jackman predicted that Hathaway's portrayal of Fantine would earn her an Oscar. Recalling her time with Jackman on set, Hathaway explained that Hugh was 'charming and unflappable'.

Also Read | George Floyd's Death Triggers Reactions From Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis & Anne Hathaway

All about Les Miserables

Starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles, Les Misérables is set in 19th-century France and follows the story of Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole. Valjean agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter and his decision changes their lives forever. Helmed by Tom Hooper, the movie also stars Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen in prominent roles. As per box office reports, the film grossed over $441 million worldwide. The film won three Golden Globe Awards in the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and Best Supporting Actress categories.

Also Read | Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, And Cate Blanchett To Star In 'Armageddon Time'?

What's next for Anne and Hugh?

As reported by a leading news publication, actor Anne Hathaway is currently being considered to play a leading role in the much-acclaimed Broadway play, Rialto Chatter. Reportedly, the play aims to hit Broadway in 2021, featuring two plays in one, as the makers have decided to put up a Double Feature act. The first play will narrate the story of the controversial and abusive working relationship between director Alfred Hitchcock and actor Tippi Hedren, said the reports.

Meanwhile Hathaway, who has an Academy Award under her belt, has been approached to portray the character of Tippi Hedren, Kit Harington might essay the role of Alfred Hitchcock. On the other hand, Hugh will be next seen in the much-awaited film, Reminiscence, which follows the story of a scientist, who discovers a way to relive his past and uses the technology to search for his long lost love.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway And Bill Murray To Star In A Dog-drama Titled 'Bum's Rush'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.