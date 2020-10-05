Hugh Laurie Seen As Scandalous Politician In First 'Roadkill' Trailer, Watch

Roadkill is an upcoming political drama-thriller series. It is penned by Academy Award nominee David and made by National Treasure producer, The Forge. The four-part series stars Hugh Laurie in the main lead as fictional politician Peter Laurence. The first trailer of the show is released by the makers.

Roadkill first trailer out

BBC has released the first glimpse of Roadkill. Hugh Laurie as Peter Lawrence is seen in the midst of a scandal that makes his private life public. His job, career, image, and marriage is at stake. The special agency, MI5 is also involved in investigating the case. Lawrence has a faceoff against Peaky Blinders star Helen McRory who seems to question him about the cover-up. A glimpse at Agent of SHIELD star Iain De Caestecker as Peter’s assistant is also seen. Despite everything going around, the politician remains determined to serve his own agenda, without showing any remorse. Check out the trailer below.

Roadkill official synopsis

Peter Laurence (Hugh Laurie) is a self-made, forceful and charismatic politician. Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart - or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down. However events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?

Roadkill cast also includes Danny Ashok (Deep Water), Katie Leung (The Nest), Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom), Olivia Vinall (Apple Tree Yard), Ophelia Lovibond (W1A), Patricia Hodge (Miranda), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Pip Torrens (Poldark), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders), Saskia Reeves (Us), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), and Sidse Babett Knudsen (The Accident). It is directed by Michael Keillor. The executive producers are David Hare, George Faber and Mark Pybus for The Forge. Andy Litvin is also a producer and All3Media International is the distributor. The series will be available on BBC One and iPlayer.

