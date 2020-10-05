Anne Hathaway's Character Looks Promising In 'The Witches' Remake Trailer

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film, The Witches starring Anne Hathaway and Olivia Spencer in lead roles. Warner Bros. is giving moviegoers a Halloween surprise by pivoting the forthcoming release of Robert Zemeckis' The Witches to HBO Max's streaming service. The trailer has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The film, The Witches will release on October 22, 2020, via HBO Max in the U.S., followed by an international theatrical release from October 28, 2020.

The trailer of the film begins with a small boy who lives with his grandmother in a rural town. And they are seen having lots of fun as they spend time together. The next scene shows the boy and grandmother checking in a hotel and right at that moment too enters the Grand High Witch (played by Hathaway).

She and the bunch of other witches’ hate children. Later she begins to turn each kid into a mouse. The ending of the trailer shows how the boy’s grandmother tells him that no matter how he looks, she will always love him. And also said that she will never let the witch get away with whatever she’s doing. Watch the trailer of the much-anticipated film, The Witches below.

More about the film

With an adaptation directed by Nicolas Roeg and starring Anjelica Houston in the role now being played by Hathaway, Warner Bros. last brought The Witches to the big screen in 1990. Zemeckis' latest spin is backed by some heavyweight talent, including the producers Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón. Zemeckis, del Toro, and Black producer Kenya Barris are credited with the film's script. Del Toro initially planned to direct a stop-motion version of The Witches for Warner Bros. until the film developed into a live-action movie with Zemeckis directing and Del Toro bankrolling the film.

The supporting cast includes Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth and Chris Rock's voice as the film's narrator. Warner Bros. originally planned to release The Witches in theatres on October 9 until the pandemic forced the studio to withhold the film from the release schedule. Now The Witches is back, ready to stream just ahead of Halloween. The movie, The Witches premieres exclusively on HBO Max on October 22 only in the U.S.

