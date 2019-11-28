Zareen Khan & Anshuman Jha's Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Wins 'Best Film'

At the World Premiere held in the New York City, the movie Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele featuring Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha has bagged the biggest award. The film has earned the Best Film Audience Choice Award at the HBO South Asian International Film Festival. The movie directed by Harish Vyas will be India's first movie with LGBTQ protagonists of two opposite genders. Anshuman Jha will be playing the role of a gay man and Zareen Khan will be playing the role of a gay woman.

Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha at the World Premiere

Both, Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha, made an appearance at the World Premiere. There was yet another thing special about this World Premiere. The award function had LGBTQ members in large numbers. Anshuman Jha got loads of love and appraisal from the audience and fans during the World Premiere. He also received a lot of I love you Veer messages from the LGBTQ community.

Anshuman Jha shared his feelings over Instagram

Anshuman Jha took to his Instagram account. He showed the loads of love he received from fans and the audiences. He thanked the New York City for the love that the New York audience had showered over him. He was feeling grateful for the love shown by the audience.

The movie Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele featuring Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha first premiered on November 22. The film was first known to be premiered at Village East Cinemas in Manhattan. The movie was unanimously chosen to be as the best film at the HBO film festival. The screenplay for Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele featuring Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha was also officially selected as one of the best screenplays at the South Asian Film Market held in Singapore in the year 2018.

About the Movie

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is set to be released on January 01, 2020. This Harish Vyas directorial is a romantic movie. The movie explores the road to discovering love in friendship. It features a homosexual man and a lesbian woman who have set out on a road trip. The road trip from Delhi to Himachal turns out to be romantic. The journey helps them discover love in friendship.

