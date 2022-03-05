‘I Am Legend 2’ Ropes In Will Smith And Michael B Jordan; Details Inside

The American post-apocalyptic action thriller film, I am Legend was released in 2007 and opened to the largest box office release. As it was a huge hit among the audience, they were eagerly awaiting further updates on whether there will be a sequel to it or not, and the same was confirmed recently with a delightful piece of announcement.

I am Legend, directed by Francis Lawrence featured Will Smith in the lead essaying the role of a US Army virologist who is left alone after a virus wipes out mankind and tries to develop a cure. The movie received amazing reviews from the audience and critics and even became the seventh-highest grossing film of 2007.

Will Smith to reprise his role in I am Legend 2

According to Deadline, it was recently confirmed that Will Smith-starrer I am Legend will be returning with its sequel in which the actor will be reprising his role. On the other hand, it was also mentioned that the Creed actor Michael B Jordan has been roped in to play a significant role in the film. The duo will not only be showcasing their acting talents in the film but will also be backing it under the banners Outlier Society (Elizabeth Raposo and Michael B Jordan) and Westbrook Studios (Will Smith and Jon Mone). Moreover, Goldsman, who backed the original film will also be returning as the producer along with Greg Lessans via Weed Road Pictures.

More about I am Legend

Apart from Will Smith playing the role of Dr Robert Neville, other cast members of the movie included actors namely Alice Braga as Anna Montez, Charlie Tahan as Ethan, Emma Thompson as Dr Alice Krippin, Dash Mihok as Alpha Male, Salli Richardson as Zoe Neville, Joanna Numata as Alpha Female, Willow Smith as Marley Neville, Mike Patton as voices of the Darkseekers, among others.

Image: AP