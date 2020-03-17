Idris Elba Confirms He's Tested Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Idris Elba has tested positive for novel Coronavirus. The actor took to his twitter account and posted a video message to update his fans about the diagnosis.

"This morning I got some test results back for Coronavirus, and it came back positive," the actor said in his video message.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“I’m doing okay. And Sabrina hasn’t been tested, and she’s doing okay,” Elba continued.

Didn't show any symptoms: Elba

Idris Elba stated that he didn’t have any symptoms. "I got tested because I realised I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got tested immediately, and got my results today," he stated.

He also spoke about how the pandemic was a serious issue and urged all his fans to take the necessary precautions.

"This is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms, and that could easily spread it. So now’s the real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance," the actor said.

'Family and colleagues know'

He added that Sabrina and him had informed their families and colleagues about the diagnosis, and they were 'very supportive'. "Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now," he said in the video.

He also urged fans to not just take care of themselves, but be socially responsible as well. "If you’re feeling ill, if you feel you should be tested, or if you’ve been exposed, then do something about it. It’s really important."

"Look, we live in a divided world, right now. We can all feel it. But now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other. There’s so many people whose lives have been affected, form those who have lost people that they love, to people who don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods," the actor said.

