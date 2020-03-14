From Tom Hanks To NBA Players: List Of Celebrities Who Have Contracted Coronavirus

From Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks to NBA players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, many celebrities have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. First detected in the Chinese province of Wuhan, the COVID-19 has now spread to over 140 countries with more than one lakh confirmed cases. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they were diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia for one of Hanks' movies.

Meanwhile, Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have both contracted COVID-19 as well which further led to the suspension on the remainder of NBA season. The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has also tested positive for the virus and is now undergoing treatment. As the World Health Organisation also declared the outbreak as the pandemic, here is a list of all celebrities who have contracted coronavirus and are now being treated.

Tom Hanks (actor)

Rita Wilson (actor)

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal manager)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea player)

Nadine Dorries (UK Health Minister)

Daniele Rugani (Juventus player)

Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria player)

Timo Hubers (Hannover 96 player)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz NBA)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz NBA)

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (wife of Canadian PM)

Fabio Wajngarten (Brazilian minister)

Francis Suarez (Miami Mayor)

Franck Riester (French Health Minister)

Global pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 140 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 5,400 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

However, Tedros also said that the coronavirus outbreak is a "controllable pandemic". According to a statement released by the World Health Organisation, Tedros outlined two main reasons as to why the decision was taken to describe the epidemic as a pandemic. Tedros said that one reason was the speed and scale of transmission and the others was because 'countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it'.

(With agency inputs)

