Idris Elba Drops Out Of James Bond Race; Wants To 'create Something For Himself': Report

A league of A-list celebrities are being considered to play the fan favourite British spy agent James Bond in the upcoming 26th film of the franchise. Superstar Daniel Craig ended his stint with No Time To Die last year after being a part of the James Bond films for 15 years. Reports suggested that Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Regé Jean Page, Idris Elba and a few others were in line to play the famous spy, however, Idris has dropped out of the race.

According to The Sun, Idris Elba, who was being hailed by producer Barbara Broccoli as well as fans for taking on the role, opted out as he wanted to 'create something for himself.'

Elba also suggested names of other suitable actors to producer Barbara Broccoli. "Fans and Barbara wanted Idris but he wants to create something for himself," a source told the outlet and added, "However, he's put forward names to play 007. He's 'informally' in the decision-making process as he's been in talks with producers for so long."

In an earlier interview with Deadline, Broccoli heaped praise on Elba, calling him a 'magnificent' actor. "We know Idris, I'm friends with him," Broccoli said and continued, "He's a magnificent actor." Talking to the publication, the producer also mentioned that makers will have to 'reinvent' the iconic spy character before finalising any name.

With Idris reportedly out now, makers' top picks are Henry Cavill and Rege-Jean Page. They continue to be the frontrunners despite a film insider earlier claiming that the new James Bond must be aged under 40 and taller than 5ft 10 inches.

54-year-old Daniel Craig became the sixth actor to play Bond in the Eon series. As of 2021, there have been twenty-five films in the Eon Productions series.

(Image: AP/@OO7/Instagram)