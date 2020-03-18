'It Has Been A Mad 24 Hours': Idris Elba 1 Day After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The world continues to be affected by the rapid spread of Coronavirus, as many important companies have shut down and countries have been under lockdown. Considering the nature of the pandemic and the effects it has on the older and younger citizens, netizens have been expressing their concern over the Hollywood heartthrob Idris Elba, as the actor revealed that he was tested positive for Coronavirus.

Since then, fans of Idris Elba have been expressing their concern over the actor’s ill-health on social media platforms. Putting fans' concerns to rest, Idris Elba recently came for a live session on his Twitter to update his fans about his health condition. Here is what the actor said.

Idris Elba on being tested positive for Coronavirus:

As seen in the live update shared by Idris, the actor confided in his fans, saying he was ‘worried’, as he had asthma and it could escalate his health problems further. Adding to the same, the Thor actor said it had been a “mad 24 hours” and expressed gratitude for the outpouring support he received from fans since the news broke out.

Speaking about his choice of coming out with the news, Idris revealed that he felt like it was the right decision to come out, as he is not the only one suffering from self-quarantine. Elba also added that his wife Sabrina had been tested for the pandemic and was awaiting her results. Take a look at Elba’s tweets:

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

