Where Does Idris Elba Live? How Did He Get Exposed To The Novel Coronavirus?

Idris Elba has been one of the most iconic personalities of in Hollywood. He recently took to his Twitter to let his fan know about his current medical condition due to the Coronavirus outbreak. According to the tweet, Idris Elba has been tested positive for COVID-19. In the post, the actor that states that he is not experiencing any symptoms so far. Read more about Idris Elba.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Idris Elba tested positive for COVID-19

The Wire star has taken to his Twitter to share that he has been tested positive for the Coronavirus. The star says he feels okay and has still not started experiencing the symptoms of the virus. He also shared a video trying to educate people to be vigilant about handwashing and social distancing. The star was recently spotted at the Wembley Arena We Day event on 4 March with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Sophie is the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister, who has also been tested positive for the virus. Other than Idris, a number of other celebrities have been tested positive for COVID-19. Read more about other celebrities with Coronavirus.

Where does Idris Elba live?

The actor's hometown is London. The popular actor and rapper have been all over the globe when it comes to residing. He has also been spotted in Los Angeles, France while he’s acting and DJing. But currently, he is back in London.

Other Celebrities with coronavirus

Just like Idris, Tom Hanks also shared a video on his Twitter to let his fans know that he and his wife have been tested positive for Coronavirus. Luis Sepulveda, one of the best selling Chilean writer has also been infected. The writer stays in northern Spain. Reportedly, he started showing symptoms of the Coronavirus in February, after coming back from a literary festival in Portugal.

