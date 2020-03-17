Taylor Swift-Idris Elba Starrer 'Cats' Sweeps 40th Razzie Awards In 'worst' Categories

Cats movie released in late 2019 and received bizarre reviews for its musical fantasy storyline including animated furred cats. The film managed to grab a title for the being the ‘Worst Film’ of 2019 after winning maximum Razzie Awards on Monday. Reportedly the film dominated at six nominations from all the categories. Cats film had diverse cast members including Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Francesca Hayward, James Corden and more.

The Taylor Swift and Idris Elba starrer tanked at the Box Office according to trade reports and received many reviews, most of which were negative. The film almost swept the Golden Raspberry Awards, which is well known to award the worst in Hollywood. The 2019 edition saw Cats dominating the list.

Cats film won Worst Picture award which was given to Tom Hooper who is the director of the film. This was followed by Worst Supporting actor and actress that is James Corden and Rebel Wilson respectively. The Taylor Swift and Idris Alba starrer also bagged the Worst Director award. To add to it, the film also won the Worst Screenplay and the Worst Screen Combo award.

The Razzie Awards is an annual affair, the nominations of which is announced prior to Oscars. The awards are a parody of the mainstream accolades. The winners are selected by voting of the 1100 Razzie Awards members, who avail it through a yearly subscription of almost 40 $ which breaks down to almost ₹3000. The international members can vote and announce a Razzie Award winners annually.

Coming back to Cats film, the film failed to woo the audience. The extreme musical scenarios couldn’t keep the audience hooked. The film only earned a $70 million at the Box Office,despite having cast members like Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Ian McKellan, Judi Dench and more.

Watch Taylor Swift and Idris Elba starrer Cats film trailer

