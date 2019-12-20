Idris Elba Visits Father's Hometown For The First Time, Will Receive Sierra Leone Passport

Actor Idris Elba is due to receive citizenship in Sierra Leone and celebrate Christmas with it's President after he visited his father's hometown for the first time. Elba landed in the capital to a small crowd on Wednesday, December 18 according to an anonymous government official.

Will receive citizenship before Christmas

The UK-born star's mother is from Ghana and his father is from Sierra Leone, he has in the past expressed great interest in investing in eco-tourism in Sierra Leone. The West African country is currently trying to revive its tourism industry after suffering from a brutal civil war nearly two decades ago that took the lives of over a million people.

Elba is set to receive his Sierra Leone passport sometime before Christmas according to a government spokesperson. According to Sierra Leone's Deputy Tourism Minister William Robinson, Idria Elba is planning to visit Sherbro Island that is world-renowned for its pristine beaches. The actor will also be celebrating Christmas with President Julius Maada Bio.

Read: Cat Memes: Funny Memes From The 'Cats' Movie, Starring Taylor Swift And Idris Elba

Read: Cats New Trailer Out: Judi Dench Stuns Alongside Ian McKellen, Idris, Swift, And Hudson

Idris Elba is the best known for his roles as Heimdal in the Thor franchise and The Avengers. In addition to that, he is also a pretty successful rapper and was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" in 2018. In his next big venture, Idris will be playing Vigilante in The Suicide Squad. In the comics, Vigilante is an attorney in New York and is often compared to Marvel's Daredevil according to sources.

The first Suicide Squad released a few years ago and it mostly met with negative reviews at the box office. Now, DCEU’s The Suicide Squad is rumoured to be a standalone sequel to the first film. Despite the film possibly being a reboot, a bunch of cast members are returning from the first film, which was released in 2016.

Viola Davis, Idris Alba and John Cena on set for The Suicide Squad. pic.twitter.com/tTbbN8jaVG — On Screens 🎥 (@WhatsOnScreens) October 17, 2019

Read: John Legend, Idris Alba: A List Of Stars Awarded With 'Sexiest Man Alive' Tag

Read: John Legend's Wife Chrissy Teigen Banters With Idris Elba On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.