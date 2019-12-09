The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Cat Memes: Funny Memes From The 'Cats' Movie, Starring Taylor Swift And Idris Elba

Others

The trailer launch of the movie 'Cats' has the audience all across the globe going in a frenzy. Read on to see some funny memes of Taylor Swift & Idris Elba.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
cat memes

The recent trailer launch of the movie Cats has the audience all across the globe going in a frenzy. The gripping musical trailer takes its viewers on an animated journey into the cat world far away from reality. The movie has been widely anticipated and has been directed by Tom Hooper, the director of Les Misérables and The King's Speech. The film is based on the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. The film will be starring some prominent actors like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Ian McKellen and Rebel Wilson in pivotal roles. The fans have made some hilarious cat memes of the film that are noteworthy. Listed below are the fan-made cat memes.

READ: Taylor Swift Drops Hints About Her "unusual Childhood" In 'Christmas Tree Farm' Video

Funny Fan-made Cat Memes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖊 𝕸𝖊𝖒𝖊𝖘 (@musicalmemesandstuff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Benson (@projectotakuillustration) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🇻🇦 (@forgetfulpocket) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bruh Moment (@bruhmoment69xd.exe) on

READ: Star Wars' Baby Yoda Memes Are A Big Hit On The Internet

The trailer of the film has received mixed reviews. The movie is all about the pack of cats called the Jellicles who must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. The trailer of the film has made fans and the audience curious to see people in cat forms dancing and singing around. The movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

READ:Black Widow's First Teaser Released, Fans Flood Social Media With Hilarious Memes

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG