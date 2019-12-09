Cat Memes: Funny Memes From The 'Cats' Movie, Starring Taylor Swift And Idris Elba

The recent trailer launch of the movie Cats has the audience all across the globe going in a frenzy. The gripping musical trailer takes its viewers on an animated journey into the cat world far away from reality. The movie has been widely anticipated and has been directed by Tom Hooper, the director of Les Misérables and The King's Speech. The film is based on the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. The film will be starring some prominent actors like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Ian McKellen and Rebel Wilson in pivotal roles. The fans have made some hilarious cat memes of the film that are noteworthy. Listed below are the fan-made cat memes.

Funny Fan-made Cat Memes

The #Cats trailer goes deep into the Uncanny Valley and discovers there is no bottom. Pure, straight-up nightmare fuel. pic.twitter.com/pU6x5y1Wi1 — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) July 18, 2019

when people sing the run in “shallow” incorrectly at karaoke pic.twitter.com/3Guxb8J2Uh — brittany spanos (@ohheybrittany) July 19, 2019

The trailer of the film has received mixed reviews. The movie is all about the pack of cats called the Jellicles who must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. The trailer of the film has made fans and the audience curious to see people in cat forms dancing and singing around. The movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

