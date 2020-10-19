Saudi Woman Makes World's 'largest Coffee Painting' In 45 Days, Sets New Guinness Record

An artist from Saudi created the world's largest coffee painting and became the first woman from the country to single-handedly achieve the title in the Guinness World Records. Ohud Abdullah Almalki used 4.5 kilogrammes of expired coffee granules to illustrate renowned leaders from the kingdom and the neighbouring United Arab Emirates for the painting.

"It took me 45 days of continuous work to complete, under the watchful eyes of two witnesses, video recording and drone footage," Almalki said, according to a Guinness World Records statement.

The artwork, titled "Naseej 1" (meaning "Woven Together") was created in the city of Jeddah on a canvas of seven connected clothes. The 220 square metre long painting featured the founding fathers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE — the late King Abdul Aziz bin Saud and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, respectively.

Below the painting, Almalki designed a series of smaller portraits of other leaders from the two Gulf countries, with borders of traditional "Al-Sadu" style Bedouin decoration. "My aim is to remind the world of the centuries-old entente between the two nations," Almalki said. She expressed hope that her accomplishment "will contribute to empowering the women in Saudi Arabia and beyond".

It is the first time a Saudi woman has achieved a record, though others have taken part in previous attempts, Guinness World Records said. In 2015, a total of 8,264 women joined together in Saudi's Riyadh to form the largest "human awareness ribbon", to create awareness about breast cancer.

