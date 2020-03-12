Idubbbz Girlfriend Anisa Jomha Is Now A Paid Model? Read More About Her

Ian Carter, better known online as Idubbbz, is an American YouTube personality and comedian, who is the creator of successful YouTube channels like iDubbbzTV, iDubbbzTV2, and iDubbbzgames. Idubbbz has also created the comedy video series Content Cop, Bad Unboxing and Kickstarter Crap and has garnered immense support from fans across the globe. From entertaining the audience with his social media posts to posting interesting videos on his channels, Idubbbz has managed to entertain his fans for a long time.

Apart from his social media presence, Idubbbz also made headlines for his relationship with girlfriend, Anisa Jomha. Recently, it was revealed that Anisa Jomha, who also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, will be selling her nudes to a popular website. Since the news was announced by Anisa Jomha, fans of Idubbbz have been wondering about Anisa's background.

Who is Anisa Jomha?

Anisa Jomha is a popular social media celebrity and an aspiring Youtuber. Anisa Jomha, who recently made it to the news for joining an adult website, has also collaborated with her beau, Ian Carter in many of his videos in the past. Anisa Jomha is also a Twitch Steamer, as she often streams herself while playing video games.

Idubbbz's relationship with Anisa Jomha is traced back to 2011 when they first interacted on the internet and have been going rock-solid since then. Reportedly, Idubbbz supported Anisa's decision of selling her nudes on the site. Take a look at some of the duo's most famous videos:

Fans react to Anisa Jomha's decision

wait what about ian — nova (@bitturfuck) March 10, 2020

Don’t worry, he’ll have his own onlyfans soon enough — THE MASCOT IS NOW ON VIMEO! (@SeanMcGann98) March 10, 2020

You should intermittent fasting. It can help you become more regular. Do some research first. It isnt for everyone. — tyson sommerville (@sommerville_ty) March 8, 2020

Ok I actually think this might be a part of Ian's project. Like some social experiment type shit that he's doing for a video. The man can't be that much of a beta — Buujee. (@DheerajBhatt11) March 10, 2020

