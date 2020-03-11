The Debate
Liam Hemsworth Clicked With Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks As They Hit The Beach, See Pics

Hollywood News

Liam Hemsworth who is reportedly dating Gabriella Brooks made an appearance with the model at the Byron Bay beach in Australia. Check out the pictures, here.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liam Hemsworth

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth who is reportedly dating model Gabriella Brooks. The couple was first linked in December last year, however, rumours of the couple dating emerged after they were seen packing up on some PDA in the month of January this year. Liam Hemsworth was recently spotted enjoying a beach day in the beachside town of Byron Bay with Gabriella. Pictures of the couple were leaked online as they were seen taking a dip in the bay and strolling along the beachside.

Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks looked breathtaking in a black bandeau bikini top and a pair of high-cut bikini bottoms. Liam Hemsworth, on the other hand, wore orange coloured swimming trunks as he took a dip in the beach. While Gabriella wrapped herself up in a multi-coloured towel. Liam Hemsworth chose a warm colour themed towel as they strolled on the beach together. Check out the pictures of Isn’t It Romantic actor Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks here.

Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth’s photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth Fan Account 🎥 (@liamhemsworthstuff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth Update 🎬🎥 (@liamhemdawg) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth Fan Account 🎥 (@liamhemsworthstuff) on

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth Fan Account 🎥 (@liamhemsworthstuff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth Fan Account 🎥 (@liamhemsworthstuff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth Fan Account 🎥 (@liamhemsworthstuff) on

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth Fan Account 🎥 (@liamhemsworthstuff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth Fan Account 🎥 (@liamhemsworthstuff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth Fan Account 🎥 (@liamhemsworthstuff) on

Liam Hemsworth tied the knot with his girlfriend and singer Miley Cyrus in December 2018. However, less than a year later, in August 2019, the couple decided to part ways. Liam Hemsworth, 30 and Miley Cyrus, 27 have both reportedly moved on. While Liam Hemsworth is dating Gabriella Brooks, Miley Cyrus is in a relationship with Australian musician and actor Cody Simpson.

