Indiana Jones 5 Gets Overwhelming Response At Cannes As Harrison Ford Bids Goodbye

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny starring Harrison Ford received a five-minute standing ovation at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The movie had a world premiere last evening at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. The standing ovation by the audience began when the credit scene started rolling and the lights came up. The audience stopped when filmmaker James Mangold started addressing the crowd.

Harrison Ford, who played the iconic role of Indiana Jones, earlier revealed that this would be the last time him playing the role. In a video that surfaced online, the star was seen holding back his tears as he felt moved by the reaction of the audience. Harrison also received the honorary Palme' d'Or at Cannes Film Festival. Check the clip below:

Harrison Ford’s eyes are filled with tears after the premiere of INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY. It’s been an emotional night for him pic.twitter.com/qlCGYgc2eY — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2023

Presented with a lifetime-achievement clip montage and an honorary Golden Palme, Harrison Ford is on the verge of tears at Cannes pic.twitter.com/QUth998SC8 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2023

Harrison Ford's emotional speech after receiving Palme d’Or

Harrison Ford began his speech by saying that he felt very moved by the Palme d'Or. He further said, "They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes. And I just saw my life flash before my eyes – a great part of my life." He then expressed gratitude to his wife and said, "A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful." He then interacted with the audience and said, "I love you, too. But I’ve got a movie you ought to see. It’s right behind me. So let me get out of the way, and thank you again for this great honor."