Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp, Harrison Ford To Movie Premieres; What To Expect This Year

The 76th edition of Festival De Cannes is inching closer to its opening ceremony on May 16. Like each year, the international film festival once again has much to look forward to. Cannes 2023 has piqued the interest of many for a separate set of reasons. This year's Cannes will serve as the platform for several special moments. Harrison Ford, Johnny Depp, Martin Scorsese and Michael Douglas' presence at the film festival will be the major highlights.

Harrison Ford to be felicitated

Harrison Ford will be returning to Cannes after a long gap of 15 years with the fifth and final installment of Indiana Jones. The festival has also confirmed that they will in fact be felicitating the veteran actor with an honorary Palme d’Or . Ford has confirmed that his return to the character of Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be his final portrayal of the same. The film is set for its world premiere at the festival, out of competition.

Just released at #StarWarsCelebration:



Check out the new poster for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters on June 30. pic.twitter.com/S2BL1N4YfW — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) April 7, 2023

Johnny Depp's acting comeback

Johnny Depp will be making his acting comeback with French biographical period drama Jeanne du Barry, directed by Maiwenn. This comes after his lengthy defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, a fall out of which was Depp's temporary break from acting. Maiwenn and Depp's Jeanne du Barry will be the first film to premiere at this year's Cannes, opening the film festival.

Martin Scorsese returns to Cannes

Director Martin Scorsese will be coming back to the much publicised International film festival after a gap of 47 years, this time, with film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Scorsese's last time at Cannes was back in 1986 for film After Hours which won him the best director award. Scorsese's association with the film festival goes back to the year of Taxi Driver, 1976, which was incidentally the director's first film at Cannes. Taxi Driver went on to bag the highest honour, the Palme d’Or.

Martin Scorsese’s KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON will finally NOT compete for the Palme d’Orhttps://t.co/zHE2CaudiI pic.twitter.com/TxaunoTZz6 — Reel Updates (@worldofreel) May 10, 2023

Michael Douglas' honorary Palme d'Or



The festival has announced how Michael Douglas will receive the Palme d’or d’honneur. The festival has also planned a tribute for the actor during the opening ceremony. Douglas has also shared an official statement regarding the news, part of which reads, "the Festival has always reminded me that magic of cinema is not just in what we see onscreen but in its ability to impact people all around the world. After more than 50 years in the business, it’s an honor to return to the Croisette to open the Festival and embrace our shared global language of film."

Indians at Cannes 2023

From India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari will be returning to the red carpet. Anushka Sharma is all set to make her debut at the Cannes this year. She will be attending the film festival on the French Riviera later this month where she will reportedly be present to honour women in cinema. Actress Andrea Kevichusa and filmmaker Kivini Shohe will be representing Indian state of Nagaland at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Movies to look forward to at Cannes 2023

Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, Hirokazu Kore-eda's Monster, Wim Wenders' Perfect Days, Nuri Bilge Ceylan's About Dry Grasses, Ken Loach's The Old Oak, Nanny Moretti's A Brighter Tomorrow, Steve McQueen's Occupied City, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest and Pedro Almodóvar's Strange Way of Life are some of the most anticipated film premieres at Cannes this year. This year, 21 films are competing for the Palme d’Or. It will be interesting to see which one bags the coveted honour. Like all years, Cannes as the premiere global launching pad for films big and small will be something to look forward to.

