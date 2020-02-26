Inside Kylie Jenner’s Stunning $13 Million Mansion; Read Full Details

Kylie Jenner is now a billionaire, thanks to her cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics. The KUWTK star is among the most influential models around the world and knows how to leverage her social media. The model has a powerful real estate investment portfolio and owns about five houses that value to a whopping $25 million approximately.

Jenner also frequently shares photos of her million-dollar house on her social media, teasing her fans with a glimpse of her extravagant taste. Let's a take a closer look at her beautiful mansion here.

Kylie, who owns around five houses, moved to her first house when she was just 17. The model recently acquired the 13,200-square-foot residence on Hidden Hills in California, with rapper Travis Scott for a whopping $13.45 million. She is not only popular for her cosmetics but is also now seen building her real estate empire.

Kylie Jenner's Mansion in California

She owns three mansions in Hidden Hills, California. Her recent purchase with Travis Scott was designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who is a celebrated award-winning Los Angeles-based interior designer. He is popular for his broad eclectic and modern range of style. One of his best creations is the beautiful mansion that Kylie owns.

Jenner told Martyn that she wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way she was feeling. The colour was essential for her and she loves pink and wanted a lot of it. The house is a pastel shade mansion but quite bold and private at the same time. Martyn opted for a design that looks sumptuous.

The bar area is full of NSFW posters and zebra printed barstools. Kylie's dining room features ombre leather chairs, a golden light fixture, and butterfly wall art. Kylie's glam room is also tailored according to her needs and Kylie Cosmetics' style and theme. It is one of the most stylish houses.

