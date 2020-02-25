Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner And Other Family Members' Million-dollar Homes

The Kardashians and Jenners are a prominent family in today's digital generation. The family is popular for their social media influence and their reality television show which is popular all over the globe. The Kardashians and Jenners have been extremely successful since they managed to get mainstream success through their respective ways. The family has displayed their A-game in real estate and have been investing their money in a lot of properties. Here are some of the most popular Kardashian-Jenner houses.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Looks Like A 'Desert Goddess' In Brown Bikini In Her Latest Post, See Pics

Kardashian And Jenner houses

Kardashian-Jenner house ( Keeping Up With The Kardashians house)

It is a must to start a Jenner-Kardashian house list with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians house. The mansion is based in L.A. and its estimated price was listed for $9 million. No member of the Kardashian or Jenner family actually stays there but the house has surely been featured in a number of KUWTK episodes.

Also Read | Lottery Sambad Result 25.02.2020: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Admire Morning Results

Kim Kardashian home

Kim Kardashian’s $20 million estate is located in the Hidden Hills. The house was bought back in 2014 and was designed by Axel-Vervoordt. The house has also been resurfaced in Vogue’s May cover story that just portrays how grand the Belgian-style home really is. The mansion has a total of eight bedrooms and is equipped with two pools, two kitchens, two spas and even its own vineyard. The house is shared by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The two used to own another grand property which was located in Bel Air. Their 9,000-square-foot mansion was listed to be sold when Ukrainian billionaire, Marina Acton bought the house for $17.8 million.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Sings At Kanye West’s Sunday Service; Kim Kardashian Shares A Video

Kylie Jenner's house

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been a trending topic since the two decided to split up. But before that, they used to stay in massive Beverly Hills home that was valued at $13.45 million. In October 2018 the couple bought the house just eight months after the arrival of their first child, Stormi. The mansion is reportedly 9,860 square feet and includes a total of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Kylie Jenner has also got a five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion in Calabasas that is valued around $2.7 million. The star listed the house for sale in April 2017 for $3.3 million.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Gets A Surprise Holiday As A Gift From Kanye West On Valentine's Day

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Makes heads Turn With Her Ultimate Street Style Fashion Looks; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.