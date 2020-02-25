Kylie Jenner & Sister Kendall Jenner's Social Media Banter With The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner are among the most famous celebrities across the globe. A trend sparked by them goes viral in minutes. Kylie is all about makeup and beauty whereas Kendall is all about modelling. One thing common between the sisters is their immense love for fashion.

The popular celebrities started off with their family show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and today all of them have found their niche passions. When it comes to the Jenners and the Kardashians, one thing is common and that is their bitter-sweet arguments. Be it on the show or on social media, the Jenners and the Kardashians have everyone's attention. Listed below are the times the Jenners had a social media argument with the Kardashians.

All the times the Jenners had a social media argument with the Kardashians

Everyone knows how Kendall Jenner is quite the sweetheart but can also be really cool and funny when needed. The supermodel roasted her older sibling, Khloe Kardashian on Twitter after she remarked that her little sister’s brand new blond hairstyle made the two look very similar. Kardashian took to her Twitter account and shared a picture and captioned saying how Kendall's hair made them look similar and she also spoke of how perfect she thought Kendall looked. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, fired back on Twitter by asking her older sister out. The bitter-sweet battle between the two gained them quite some attention and Kendall even gained 140,000 likes and nearly 15,000 retweets on the same.

She’s so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me #TwistedSisters https://t.co/M99pVe2FOt — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 17, 2019

Another instance saw Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian mimicking sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian just before the grand finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian tried on Kylie and Kim's look by wearing huge wigs and shades. Kourtney even wore a bustier top and gave an iconic pout.

