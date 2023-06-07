Insidious 5 Closes The Chapter On Patrick Wilson Starrer Horror Franchise | Watch Trailer

The recently released trailer for Insidious: The Red Door, which premiered on June 7, 2023, delves into the return of The Further and the blurred lines between reality and the supernatural. This upcoming installment, Insidious 5, serves as the culmination of the spine-chilling journey of the Lambert family.

The trailer introduces Patrick Wilson's character, Josh, and Ty Simpkins' character, Dalton, as they experience a disturbing phenomenon of forgotten memories. Perplexed by their sudden memory lapses, they become intrigued and begin to investigate the cause. However, their curiosity unwittingly opens the door for a new wave of demonic entities to haunt them, leaving them with a race against time to put an end to the supernatural onslaught before it's too late.

The trailer features Josh and Dalton still processing the horrifying events from the first two Insidious films. Moreover, the Lipstick-Face Demon, who has appeared throughout the franchise, also makes a more prominent appearance in the trailer. Perhaps his story will receive more emphasis in the final title of the series.

See the trailer for Insidious: The Red Door below.

The further you travel, the more terrifying the journey becomes. Watch the new trailer for Insidious: The Red Door. The final chapter arrives exclusively in theaters July 7. #InsidiousMovie pic.twitter.com/Lload3xpcS — Insidious Movie (@InsidiousMovie) June 6, 2023

Insidious 5 is the first ever Patrick Wilson directorial

Patrick Wilson, who has been featured in several Insidious titles, has directed Insidious 5. Wilson is a familiar face in the horror genre, as he has been part of The Conjuring Universe. Wilson is also starring in the film once again, along with Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins all return alongside newcomers Sinclair Daniel, Peter Dager, and Hiam Abbass.

The official synopsis for the series reads, "Set ten years after the ending events of the second film, Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son Dalton off at an idyllic, ivy-league university. However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both. To end the haunting and to put the demons to rest once and for all, Josh and Dalton must return once again to the Further in order to stop the Lambert nightmare for good." Insidious 5 is a direct sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013). It is set to release on July 7, 2023.