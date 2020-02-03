'Star Wars' Movies: 5 uses Of The Force That Came Out Of Nowhere

Star Wars is one of the most popular and loved franchise of all times. Ever since the first movie came out in 1977, people have gone crazy with lightsabres, The Force, The Millenium Falcon, Storm-troopers, etc. The franchise has gone on to make 11 more movies and The Force seems to make random appearances to help its master. Let us take a look at such instances.

Read Also: Maroon 5's Adam Levine Gets Teary-eyed During His Tribute Performance For Kobe Bryant

Death Plummet Survival

Luke Skywalker was able to survive the fall from the bowels of Cloud City back in The Empire Strikes Back. The force came to his rescue and we have seen force users being able to awaken powers like this when they need it the most. Otherwise, no one could have survived such pitfalls.

Read Also: Inspirational Quotes By Ellen DeGeneres That Will Help You Stay Positive In Life

Force Transport

In the sequel trilogy, it can be seen that how Obi-Wan talked to Luke before the Battle of Yarvin was not mere coincidence. Here the force users can communicate with each other very easily. In The Rise Of Skywalker, this power of communication takes a whole new leap when they were able to transport through the fabric of time and space like a worm-hole.

Force Projections

One of the most iconic scenes was the one where we get to see Luke Skywalker in his full Jedi master glory when he fought Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi. Though he received a stabbing from Kylo’s lightsabre, it was later revealed that he had sent a projection of himself. This unusual power was heavily appreciated by the fans but rendered pointless as he dies moments later.

Read Also: Marvel To Cast Angelica Ross For Trans Role In 'Loki'? Actor Responds With Obscure Tweet

Force Freeze

The first appearance of the Force Freeze came in the opening scene of The Force Awakens. Though this power was never used the previous instalments, it made a comeback again in The Rise Of Skywalker where Kylo is seen freezing himself from being Blast back by the Millennium falcon’s afterburners. This power looks too awesome on screen, according to fans.

Force Healing

Not until The Rise Of Skywalker was this power ever been used by any force users. When Kylo Ren was badly injured by Rey, he was able to use Force Healing and heal his deadly wounds. But apart from the movies, we have come across this power in The Mandalorian where Baby Yoda is seen using this to heal Mandalorian.

Read Also: Nick Jonas Inspired Casual Outfit Ideas That You Can Opt For Your Next Outing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.