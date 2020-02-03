Inspirational Quotes By Ellen DeGeneres That Will Help You Stay Positive In Life

Ellen Degeneres has come to be widely appreciated as being an approachable TV show host. She starred in the sitcom Ellen from 1994 to 1998 and has been hosting her popular Talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2003. She faced many controversies when she came out as a lesbian when she made an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Ellen Degeneres has been making people laugh for a long time and has received many awards for her contribution. She is also well-known for the charity work done by her. Ellen DeGeneres also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the year 2016 by the former US president Barrack Obama. Ellen DeGeneres story has been an inspiration to many. Here are a few inspirational quotes by Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres Inspirational Quotes

Accept who you are. Unless you're a serial killer. The only thing that scares me more than space aliens is the idea that there aren't any space aliens. We can't be the best that creation has to offer. I pray we're not all there is. If so, we're in big trouble.

In the beginning, there was nothing. God said, ‘Let there be light!’ And there was light. There was still nothing, but you could see it a whole lot better. Sometimes you can't see yourself clearly until you see yourself through the eyes of others. My point is, life is about balance. The good and the bad. The highs and the lows. The pina and the colada.

“Laugh. Laugh as much as you can. Laugh until you cry. Cry until you laugh. Keep doing it even if people are passing you on the street saying, "I can't tell if that person is laughing or crying, but either way they seem crazy, let's walk faster." Emote. It's okay. It shows you are thinking and feeling. When you take risks you learn that there will be times when you succeed and there will be times when you fail, and both are equally important. Do things that make you happy within the confines of the legal system.

True beauty is not related to what colour your hair is or what colour your eyes are. True beauty is about who you are as a human being, your principles, your moral compass. Normal is getting dressed in clothes that you buy for work and driving through traffic in a car that you are still paying for - in order to get to the job, you need to pay for the clothes and the car, and the house you leave vacant all day so you can afford to live in it. It makes a big difference in your life when you stay positive.

