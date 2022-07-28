Is Brad Pitt Dating Someone Yrs After Parting Ways With Ex-wife Angelina Jolie? Deets Here

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bullet Train with his co-stars. The upcoming movie is touted to be an action drama, the movie also stars Hollywood diva Sandra Bullock. While Pitt is currently engaged with work, he is reportedly living "his best life." Also, as per the latest reports, the actor is seeing someone years after his divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt lost the legal battle against his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, over the Chateau Miraval Winery, earlier this month. According to the latest report by People, Brad Pitt is currently living a great life as he is making sure to take out some time for his kids. The actor has had dinner with his younger kids and still has a "pretty good" relationship with them. Moreover, the actor is living his best life after the legal battle as he is busy with his movies, production company and running his Chateau Miraval, the villa and winery in Correns, France, that he purchased with his ex-wife in 2008. The leading daily's source added, "He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances." Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16 and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Is Brad Pitt dating someone?

While both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were declared single back in 2019, rumours surrounding their dating life often make the headlines. However, the leading daily's source recently confirmed the Ocean's Eleven star is currently dating but his relationship is not getting serious. The source revealed, "He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with." "He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship," the source added.

More about Brad Pitt's Bullet Train

Bullet Train is the upcoming drama adventure that stars Brad Pitt in the lead role. The movie also features Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Sandra Bullock. In the film, Pitt will be seen playing the role of an assassin travelling across Japan on a train from Tokyo to Kyoto. Helmed by David Leitch, the movie will hit the theatres on August 5.

Image: AP