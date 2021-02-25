Is Emma Watson Retiring From Acting? Fans Have Meltdown On Social Media

Hollywood actor Emma Watson who shot to fame at the age of 9 has reportedly retired from her acting career after her publicist told the Daily Mail that her career has gone 'dormant'. With this remark, fans are now having an emotional meltdown and celebrating her best roles to date.

The 30-year old is 'not taking on new commitments', her publicist reportedly said. The report also quoted a source who said that she wants to settle down with her boyfriend Leo. Emma is currently in LA, according to the reports. Emma was last seen in 2019 film Little Women which was written and directed by Greta Gerwig.

I'm 23. What must I do in the next seven years to be able to retire at 30 like Emma Watson did? Please help me out. — Vanessa (@w84_me) February 25, 2021

For Emma Watson to retire from acting is something I'm not ready for😔 Over the years Emma taught us that women don't need a man, that women are not always princesses in need of a rescue, and that women are strong, intelligent, and independent. Thanks for everything🥲 @EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/gVtkXzMN13 — Valeria Black (@valeriablack1) February 25, 2021

Hope all is alright with Emma Watson. The very last thing I want to see is some struggles forcing her to retire from acting (or worse). Hope these rumors online are false. We’ve already dealt with many bad things this past year. Hang in there and live a healthy life @EmmaWatson — Wayne Holland (@wayneholland35) February 25, 2021

Emma Watson retiring from acting is sad, but:

1) if you can retire at 30, you retire at 30

2) she’s clearly been living her best life

3) her publicist describing her career as “dormant” is hilarious because if she ever returns we can say EMMA WATSON IS ERUPTING.



Enjoy it, Emma! pic.twitter.com/JK3ZLeNNKD — Potterless (@PotterlessPod) February 25, 2021

Emma Watson should not retire. She's a good actress 😭😭😭 — I am the eggman| Beatles stan account (@zubinturakhiaa) February 25, 2021

Just heard #EmmaWatson might retire from her acting career. Heartbroken. What's your fav film featuring Emma Watson? Mine is deffo #HarryPotter! pic.twitter.com/EIRHFWXJlL — Briele Perez (@BrielePerez_) February 25, 2021

It is very shocking and heartbreaking that Emma Watson retire you are my favorite actress and for me you are always Hermione. Good luck for future @EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/CCGvvVppjb — chhota Bheem (@Chhotabheem78) February 25, 2021

@EmmaWatson please don't do this to us. You are the only reason I watch movies.I even watched "A tale of Desperaux"just to hear your voice. My dream project,the ECDW foundation which I want to open, named after you,my Twitter background,my wallpapers. #EmmaWatson don't retire plz pic.twitter.com/jnV1k7pd8y — Prince Reshav (@prince_reshav) February 25, 2021

I’m so sad to hear the news, but I’m also so happy for you that your hard work allowed you the opportunity to retire at an early age. You deserve the world, please don’t be a stranger ♥️♥️ — Patrick ⭐️ (@youravghoe) February 25, 2021

You were the one who made my childhood, you were the one who made my childhood colourful.



I love you hermione 😔

Please don't retire.



EMMA WATSON WE LOVE YOU 🙂



Pls don't retire. — 🌼INTERNATIONAL SMILE 🌼 (@LillyRoseDaisy9) February 25, 2021

