Is Emma Watson Retiring From Acting? Fans Have Meltdown On Social Media

Hollywood actor Emma Watson was last seen in the 2019 film 'Little Women' which was written and directed by Greta Gerwig. Has she retired from acting?

Chetna Kapoor
Emma Watson

Hollywood actor Emma Watson who shot to fame at the age of 9 has reportedly retired from her acting career after her publicist told the Daily Mail that her career has gone 'dormant'. With this remark, fans are now having an emotional meltdown and celebrating her best roles to date.

The 30-year old is 'not taking on new commitments', her publicist reportedly said. The report also quoted a source who said that she wants to settle down with her boyfriend Leo. Emma is currently in LA, according to the reports. Emma was last seen in 2019 film Little Women which was written and directed by Greta Gerwig.

