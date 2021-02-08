Last Updated:

Is Emma Watson Engaged? Photos Of Her Wearing A Ring Sparks Rumours

Is Emma Watson engaged? Photos of her with a ring on her ring finger go viral on the internet. Netizens gush to Twitter to inquire. Read on to know details

Written By
Anushka Pathania
Is Emma Watson engaged

Harry Potter star actress Emma Watson has always been tight-lipped about her personal life and romantic interests. However, the actor was recently spotted hanging out with her boyfriend Leo Robinton. What grabbed eyeballs was a ring that Watson sported on her ring finger. Ever since the pictures have gone viral on the internet, a number of netizens have been trend searching “Is Emma Watson engaged”. Read on to know more information about the same.

Who is Emma Watson dating?

According to a report in media portal Daily Mail, Emma Watson and her boyfriend were spotted together post their pre-Valentine’s day trip to Mexico. Watson was seen wearing a white t-shirt, with the quote “Femme Liberte” which she paired up with white pair of pants and minimal jewellery. She was also seen wearing a gold band on her ring finger, as she scooted her way with boyfriend Leo.

Is Emma Watson engaged?

The media portal reports that Leo is from Los Angeles, however, he and Emma are not believed to be living together. However, there is no official statement released by either Emma or her boyfriend about the rumours. The two have neither admitted to being engaged nor have they quashed the rumours.

Netizens react to Emma Watson and Leo Robinton pictures and rumours

A number of netizens took to social media to express their shock and surprise about the viral pictures doing the rounds on the internet. Several netizens wrote on Twitter and asked if the actor has gotten engaged or not. Many other people also claimed that she might as well be engaged to her boyfriend after all. Check out some of the tweets by netizens on the same below.

A number of netizens also wrote on social media that the two had been dating for months now, and it was sweet if the two did get engaged. Some wrote in the tweets that they are heartbroken. Check out some of the tweets by netizens on the same below.

Many other people asked for more updates and pictures. A few people also stated that they are happy for the actor and social activist if she has gotten engaged. Check out some of the tweets by netizens on the same below.

 

First Published:
