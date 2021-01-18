Is 'Into The Wild' Based On A True Story? On Whom Is The Movie Based? Know All Details

Into the Wild was a film that inspired many to take control of their lives. Released back in 2007, Into the Wild was a story with true intentions that followed the life of a man who left behind his comfortable life in the city to hike across the Alaskan wilderness for the rest of his life. A film that moved many, Into the Wild story is based on a non-fiction book of the same name that vows to take us through self-discovery. Is Into the Wild based on a true story? How did the movie impact the world? Read along to know more.

Is Into the Wild based on a true story?

Into the Wild is a movie on real-life hiker Christopher Johnson McCandless who, very early on, realised that his true calling is somewhere in the wild.

After graduating from Emory University, Christopher decided to throw it all away to live freely. As he has himself mentioned a couple of times in his entries, he is not "a destitute" but a person who chose his own life. Chris' younger sister, Carine, wrote the memoir The Wild Truth that described the trauma that she and her brother had to put up through as children, which ultimately motivated him to choose the path of wilderness.

Before taking off to the next chapter of his life, Chris had reportedly donated his entire education fund to Oxfam and destroyed all his identity cards to start afresh. The man hiked through North America and Alaska before finally finding a place to call home in the Alaskan bushes in an abandoned blue bus. In September, his body was found decomposed in the same bus with starvation being the cause of death. Today, the converted bus, known as The Magic Bus, is a well-known destination and a tourist point for aspiring hikers.

Into the Wild book takes the readers through the great story of his quest for true living mapped into four chapters, "my own birth", "adolescence", "manhood" and "family". Throughout his journey, he meets different characters, some who are supportive of his journey and many who are not. As he deals with these relationships, readers see the growth of his own character. From surviving nature to finding himself at his weakest, Chris, later renamed as Alex, tries to show the meaning of life that is far from the reality that humans have built for themselves.

