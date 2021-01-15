Jeffrey Archer Gives An Update On The Third & Fourth Book In The 'William Warwick' Series

Prolific English novelist Jeffrey Archer, through his latest Instagram post, has released an update regarding his upcoming novels, which have his latest protagonist, William Warwick, at its centre. The video below sees Jeffrey Archer talking about the adventure that Warwick will be seen in his upcoming novel. In addition to the details regarding Jeffrey Archer's new book, the novelist and former politician could be heard talking about a handful of topics that have presumably been on his mind for long. The update on Jeffrey Archer's new book as delivered by the 80-year-old novelist himself can be found below as well as on Archer's Instagram handle.

The video above indicates that the latest addition to the list of Jeffrey Archer's book library, namely Turn A Blind Eye, will be released in April of this year. Additionally, fans of the series will have to wait for a few months for the release of the fourth book in the series, Over My Dead Body, which will mark the return of Archer to Harper Collins.

The third quarter of the year that went by saw the release of Jeffrey Archer's book, Hidden In Plain Sight, which is essentially the second book in the William Warwick book series. The tweet below sees Archer expressing his delight over his book being selected as one of the novels that are worth reading by Apple. The tweet below can be found on Jeffrey Archer's Twitter handle as well.

For my readers in Australia and New Zealand, I'm pleased to say that @AppleBooks have chosen Hidden in Plain Sight as a 'book to read' in November https://t.co/pnwgoB5vfw pic.twitter.com/JkWRvm1uLW — Jeffrey Archer (@Jeffrey_Archer) November 10, 2020

About Jeffrey Archer:

Jeffrey Archer is a former English Novelist who revived himself financially as a best-selling author. Later, he revived his fortunes as the best-selling novelist, and his books have sold around 330 million copies worldwide as of this writing. Archer wrote his first book, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less (1974), as a means to avoid bankruptcy and hasn’t looked back since. As of this writing, Archer has authored nearly 30 full-length novels and numerous short stories.

