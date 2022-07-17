Is Johnny Depp Returning To 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Franchise? Actor Drops Big Hint

Bollywood star Johnny Depp has been grabbing international headlines for a few months now. The actor recently emerged victorious after a six-week defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The allegations of domestic violence made the actor lose several projects in his acting career, including the film series Pirates Of The Caribbean. While there are a lot of speculations surrounding Johnny Depp's return to the franchise, the actor recently hinted at the same with a piece of clothing.

Johnny Depp and Disney had a major fallout after Amber Heard accused the former of domestic violence. The actor, who was not only set to reprise his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow for the film's sixth instalment, but he was also roped in to write the film's script to bid a proper goodbye to the character.

However, the production house blacklisted Depp from the franchise and all other Disney projects after the allegations. During the defamation trial, Depp announced that he would not work with Disney again even if the production company offered him a $300 million paycheck. He also added that the company saw him as "guilty until proven innocent" after the 2018 op-ed.

As per several reports, Disney is considering taking back Johnny Depp and has sent an apology letter to the actor. Moreover, the production company has reportedly offered the actor Rs 2535 crore to return as the famous character. Following the apology and the offer, Johnny Depp's fans are eager to watch him play Jack Sparrow. However, the actor has not provided any update on the deal yet.

Will Johnny Depp return to Pirates Of The Caribbean?

The Hollywood star has now teased his own return to the Disney film franchise. The actor, who is also known for his music, was recently seen joining Jeff Beck for live music performance and left his fans amazed. The actor appeared wearing a burgundy headband during the performance, similar to one that his Jack Sparrow character wore in the movies.

Ever since his exit from Disney, the actor had worn various bandannas, including a black polka dot one. However, it was the first time in a while that the actor appeared wearing the signature burgundy bandanna. But, no confirmation about Depp's return to Disney has been made yet.

Essa bandana lembrou muito o Capitão Jack Sparrow, será que é a mesma?! #CaptainJackSparrow #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/Qtd18AUflc — B.Luana Depp ✨🌌 (@BLuanaDepp) July 4, 2022

Image: AP